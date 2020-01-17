Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Receives GBX 2,728.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,728.57 ($35.89).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,740 ($36.04) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,023 ($26.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 36.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,091.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,166.12. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.17.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

