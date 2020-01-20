FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FFBW from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

FFBW opened at $10.75 on Friday. FFBW has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $12.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 0.48.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. FFBW had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.57% of FFBW worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.