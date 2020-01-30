FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Short Interest Update

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FGL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.60 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FG. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FGL during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FGL by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FGL during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in FGL by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in FGL during the fourth quarter valued at $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FG stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,394. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. FGL has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FGL had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. FGL’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FGL will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

