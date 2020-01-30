FGL Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FG)

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,441 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,319% compared to the typical volume of 172 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FGL by 723.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FGL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in FGL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in FGL by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FGL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FGL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.60 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE FG traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 557,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,882. FGL has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.11.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FGL had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FGL will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

