Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) PT Set at €17.00 by Oddo Bhf

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective by analysts at Oddo Bhf in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on F. HSBC set a €18.20 ($21.16) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.92 ($17.34).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 1 year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

