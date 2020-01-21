Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) Receives €14.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.42 ($16.76).

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.30 ($13.14) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 1 year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

