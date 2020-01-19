Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.17

News stories about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a daily sentiment score of 2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $30.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

