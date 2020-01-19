Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Sets New 1-Year High at $250.50

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 250.50 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 249.55 ($3.28), with a volume of 268392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249 ($3.28).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 224.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 218.75.

Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio