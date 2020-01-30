Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Up 17.3% in January

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDBC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.66. 1,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $229.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 253.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

