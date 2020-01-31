Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSEARCA:FDHY opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices