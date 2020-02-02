Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08, 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period.

