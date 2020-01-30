Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (BATS:FLDR)

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

FLDR opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74.

