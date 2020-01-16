Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FIS. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.95.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.60. 27,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.84 and a 200 day moving average of $133.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 26.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

