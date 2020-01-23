Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $169.00 at Citigroup

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $152.00 to $169.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIS. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.80.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.01. 1,902,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.74. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $103.41 and a one year high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 21.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

