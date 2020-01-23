Fidelity National Information Servcs Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,527 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 820% compared to the typical daily volume of 818 call options.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,354,000 after buying an additional 154,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,462,000 after buying an additional 11,738,423 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,549,000 after buying an additional 3,461,019 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9,131.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,432,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,771,000 after buying an additional 4,384,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,228,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,440,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS opened at $148.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $103.41 and a 12 month high of $149.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

