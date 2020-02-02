Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $26.76, 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.57% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

