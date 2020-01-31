Fidelity Total Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.70. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

