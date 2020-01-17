Fidus Investment Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Fidus Investment in a report released on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDUS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $366.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). Fidus Investment had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 89,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 49,015 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: What is Green Investing?