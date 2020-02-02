Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.34 Million

Brokerages expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce $20.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $20.67 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $22.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $77.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.69 million to $78.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $83.74 million, with estimates ranging from $81.87 million to $85.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.49 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDUS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. National Securities initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. 65,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,319. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $361.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 108.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 35.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 33.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

