Fieldstone/UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term (NYSEARCA:FFIU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Fieldstone/UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term (NYSEARCA:FFIU) was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.67 and last traded at $25.71, approximately 2,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0656 dividend. This is a boost from Fieldstone/UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

