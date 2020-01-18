Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Up 5.8% in December

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 57,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.39 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FRGI. BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading