Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

FRGI stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.03.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,378,000 after acquiring an additional 110,102 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 505,145 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 750,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 195,978 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 122.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 201,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

