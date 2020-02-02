Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS FSAM opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. Fifth Street Asset Management has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

