Fifth Third Bancorp Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

