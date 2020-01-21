Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FITB opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

In other news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

