Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23, RTT News reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of FITB opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cfra raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

In other news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share