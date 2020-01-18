Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to announce sales of $2.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $8.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $8.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

FITB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. 5,230,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,411. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

In other news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 334,500 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com