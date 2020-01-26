Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given New $35.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

