Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Shares of FITB opened at $28.84 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21,301.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,318,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,666 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after purchasing an additional 855,653 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,287,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

