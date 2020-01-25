Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21,301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,318,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,666 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,673,000 after acquiring an additional 855,653 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $16,751,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

