Fifth Third Bancorp’s (FITB) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 51.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 180.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 68,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

