Filipino ice-cream Carmen’s Best opening in Singapore

Premium Filipino ice-cream chain Carmen’s Best has opened its first overseas store in Singapore.

The store, which held its soft opening on Monday at Capitol Singapore, offers fresh milk-based ice creams in flavors such as milk chocolate, butter pecan, and Sicilian-sourced pistachio. The brand is launching a Singapore-exclusive cheese flavored ice cream that contains chunks of cheese.

Owner and founder Paco Magsaysay have stated a goal to become a “Filipino-made, world-class ice-cream brand.”

The brand began as a dairy farm serving a growing number of stores and partners before launching its ice-cream products.