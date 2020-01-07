Fin24.com | Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding on Sunday

South Africa‘s load shedding woes will continue throughout the weekend, as power utility Eskom said it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 09:00 to 23:00 on Sunday.

According to a statement issued on Sunday morning, Eskom said that load shedding is necessary “to cater for further trips” and to create capacity to “replenish water reserves” from its pumped storage schemes.

“Eskom will communicate if there is a change in the system during the day,” the statement read.

In a previous statement issued on Saturday night, Eskom said sufficient water and diesel reserves are necessary to limit load shedding in the week ahead.

Eskom‘s unplanned breakdowns were at 11 780 MW on Sunday morning – the power utility has been relying on water resources at its pumped storage schemes to supplement capacity. Eskom said it did not use Open Cycle Gas Turbines, which are powered by diesel, on Saturday and does not plan to use them today in order to “conserve emergency reserves” for the week ahead.

Eskom reintroduced , due to unplanned breakdowns.

It has since implemented stage 4 load shedding as the situation worsened due to wet coal reserves, .

The power utility has posted tips on Twitter on ways consumers can best prepare for load shedding.