Fin24.com | Glencore under investigation for bribery by UK authorities

Glencore is being investigated for bribery by UK authorities, deepening the legal troubles that threaten the world’s biggest commodities trader. The shares fell as much as 8.6% to a three-year low.

The move by the Serious Fraud Office adds to ongoing corruption probes that Glencore is facing in the US and Brazil, which have scared investors and shaken the company over the past two years. The SFO cast a wide net, saying it’s looking into suspicions of bribery by the company, its employees, agents and associated persons.

“This is an obvious negative for the Glencore investment case,” said Tyler Broda, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets. “We believe this clearly will hamper sentiment in what remains a complex investment case for investors.”

The language of the UK’s investigation, albeit with limited detail, suggests it could be wider in scope, Broda wrote in a research note. That potentially raises the penalty, if Glencore is found guilty or reaches a settlement, he said.

The new probe also ramps up pressure on Glencore’s billionaire Chief Executive Officer Ivan Glasenberg. He told investors earlier this week to prepare for more leadership changes and hinted that his own departure may come sooner than previously anticipated.

For Glencore, the investigations have raised fundamental questions about how the business of commodities trading is conducted around the world. Traders have traditionally been willing to do business in many of the world’s most impoverished and corrupt countries. And they have long relied on agents – intermediaries who work on commission — to help them secure deals.

Gertler and Glencore first invested together in a Congolese mine in 2007 and developed a close partnership over the years in the Mutanda and Katanga Mining copper and cobalt operations. While Glencore has cut its business relations with Gertler, it still must pay him royalties for the mines.