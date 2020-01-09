Fin24.com | Load shedding: Petra Diamond mines stop operations to reduce electricity demand

Diamond company Petra Diamonds stopped operations at three of its mines on Monday evening after receiving a request from Eskom to reduce its load.

In a statement Petra said it was in the process of bringing its mining operations in Cullinan, Finsch and Koffiefontein to a halt to help Eskom conserve power.

“Production, hoisting and processing have stopped with immediate effect and the company is now removing all people from underground, except those required for essential services, with only pumping to prevent flooding and ventilation for safety being allowed.

“Petra will update the market as soon as it receives further notification as to how long the load curtailment will last, and therefore what impact this is likely to have upon the Company‘s production performance,” it said.

Petra Diamonds is not the only mining company affected – reported that Impala Platinum and Harmony Gold have stopped operating at night.

Earlier on Monday, Eskom – which allows for 6 000MW to be cut from the national grid. The decision was because of flooding at three power stations, which compounded the problem of unplanned outages at a number of other stations.

Eskom Chief Operations Officer Jan Oberholzer told eNCA in an interview on Monday evening that over the past eight days the utility had lost in excess of 12 units.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, meanwhile, told eNCA that another 4 000MW of spare capacity needs to be brought in to stabilise the system.

The department of public enterprises is in the process of engaging with the department of mineral resources and energy to find out how best to do that, he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement on Monday evening that Eskom‘s immediate priority was to “get as much generating capacity back on line within the shortest possible time”.

“Eskom‘s emergency response command centre and technical teams are working around the clock to fix multiple breakdowns,” Ramaphosa said.