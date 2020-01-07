Fin24.com | MONEY CLINIC: If I negotiate to pay a smaller instalment on a loan, will it impact my credit later?

A Fin24 user who is no longer working is looking to negotiate a lesser instalment and wants to know if this would affect her chances of acquiring a loan at a later stage. She writes:

I have a building loan and would like to negotiate for a lower payment as I am no longer working but keen on meeting my obligations. I don‘t have cash flow after paying all my debts and living costs. My plan is to get another loan after a few months to boost my cash flow and assets. My question is, if I negotiate to pay a lesser instalment with my creditors, will that affect my chances of getting a loan later?

Clark Gardner, Founder & CEO at responds:

The first step would be to understand the circumstances that led to your not working. This is because there will usually be credit life insurance linked to a credit agreement that will pay out in the event of death, disability and retrenchment.

The second step is to facilitate a restructuring of your debt instalment. The concern would be the lack of income to maintain the newly agreed reduced instalment.

If your income is not predictable, one needs to work out what is possible and then plan for the worst case scenario.

Reducing your instalment does result in a specific credit bureau flag for certain credit providers which will mean access to further credit will be compromised. However, looking at your situation I would strongly recommend that you stay away from accessing additional debt to “boost” cash flow. You are certainly not in a position to make use of debt to “boost” your assets.

Perhaps put all this focus on increasing your income and reducing your costs to levels that are sustainable. If this is not possible you perhaps need to assess the need to sequestrate or enter into a debt intervention programme.

Compiled by Allison Jeftha

Disclaimer: Fin24 cannot be held liable for any investment decisions made based on the advice given by independent financial service providers. Under the ECT Act and to the fullest extent possible under the applicable law, Fin24 disclaims all responsibility or liability for any damages whatsoever resulting from the use of this site in any manner.