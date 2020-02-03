Fin24.com | POWER UPDATE: Load shedding to restart at 9am on Thursday

Load shedding will end at 11pm on Wednesday and recommence at 9am on Thursday, Eskom has said.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
In a power update on Wednesday evening, the utility said no load shedding would be required overnight.
Stage 2 rotational power cuts are set to take place between 9am and 11pm on Thursday. Load shedding is also likely to continue for the remainder of the week, as Eskom continues to battle severe capacity constraints caused by a combination of heavy rains and unplanned breakdowns.
On Wednesday morning Eskom said unplanned breakdowns were at 13 302MW, above its target of 9 500MW. If breakdowns dip below 9 500MW, the utility may not have to implement load shedding next week.
In the evening Eskom said that breakdowns were “still above 9 500MW”, but did not provide an exact figure.