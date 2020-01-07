Fin24.com | The skills you’ll need to future-proof your career – and not be replaced by robots

The rise of robots, AI and automation is projected to lead to the displacement of 20 million manufacturing jobs by 2030, according to a from Oxford Economics. That means that in 10 years‘ time, about 8.5% of the global manufacturing workforce stands to be replaced by robots.

Ever thought of what you’ll do if your career depended on a stand-off with a robot? You’ll probably not be able to beat them, but you can always join them. For technology to have a positive impact, we need to understand what it is, how to manage it and how to actively engage with it. The key to achieving this: upskilling.

According to PwC’s study that had 22?000 respondents, 53% of workers believe automation will significantly change or make their job obsolete, 43% are optimistic about this and 77% of adults would be willing to learn new skills now or completely retrain to improve their future employability. Where would you find yourself?

By keeping your skillset relevant to the ever-changing digital world, you can ensure that you remain future fit. Here are a few skills that will help you and your career to stay relevant in 10 years time:

1. Learn to programme

If you want to walk the walk in the digital era you have to talk the talk and the language of the future may just be Python or Java. Full stack developers are among the most in-demand by employers right now in terms of open job postings, according to data from job search site Indeed. Knowing a programming language and being able to code will put you lightyears ahead of your peers.

2. Become digitally savvy

With increased connectivity and an established digital infrastructure, more and more people are consuming all kinds of information online. From online shopping through ecommerce to online learning through EdTech, there’s a whole world of jobs online. Gearing yourself to be digitally savvy is the easiest way to modernise your career.

3. VLOOKUP the future

For many people Microsoft Excel might not scream that the future is here, but luckily, it’ll still have a very important place in society for the foreseeable future at least. Originally released in 1985, Excel has become the most-used spreadsheet program in the world. If you can become a master in everything from VLOOKUP to automating your day to day tasks through Macros, you’ll be a keeper.

4. Weave the web

On average, we spend about 6 hours and 42 minutes online each day, according to the??from Hootsuite and We Are Social. That’s more than 100 days a year of surfing the web!?Knowing this, you’ll be sure to have job security if you can upskill yourself in web development.

5. Understand how robots think

Robots will be unarguably be part of our future and at the heart of their thinking processes lies data science. The essence of data science is to dive into Big Data to find meaning in it through identifying patterns. Machines can then learn from these algorithms and ultimately enhance the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

6. Understand how people think

All of these tech advancements are meant to help humanity and there will always be a need to assess how digital transformations affect humans and workers. In a by the University of Turin’s department of psychology, psychologists say that work satisfies instrumental needs through income and security, and intrinsic needs by maintaining people’s self-esteem and sense of accomplishment. With the introduction of more automation in the workplace, it’ll be important to assess the effects it has on workers’ psychological health.

