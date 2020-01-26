Finablr (LON:FIN) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Finablr PLC (LON:FIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 220 to GBX 215. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Finablr traded as low as GBX 95.10 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 95.76 ($1.26), with a volume of 674376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.80 ($1.72).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Finablr news, insider Michael Tomalin acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £35,600 ($46,829.78).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.62. The firm has a market cap of $665.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Finablr Company Profile (LON:FIN)

Finablr PLC operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?