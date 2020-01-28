Financial Analysis: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and BNCCORP (NYSE:BNCC)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BNCCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Capital One Financial and BNCCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 0 5 7 0 2.58 BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital One Financial currently has a consensus price target of $115.92, indicating a potential upside of 14.59%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital One Financial and BNCCORP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $33.77 billion 1.40 $5.55 billion $12.09 8.37 BNCCORP $53.49 million 2.32 $6.84 million N/A N/A

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP.

Volatility and Risk

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 16.40% 10.67% 1.59% BNCCORP 15.48% 11.53% 0.98%

Summary

Capital One Financial beats BNCCORP on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. It also provides credit card loans; auto, home, and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, and small-ticket commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through the Internet and mobile banking, as well as through Cafés, ATMs, and branches located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory; and professional services, such as tax, accounting, payroll, and business planning. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 15 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. BNCCORP, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.