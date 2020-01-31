Financial Analysis: Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) versus Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NASDAQ:NIDB)

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Community First Bancshares and Northeast Indiana Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Community First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Community First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Community First Bancshares and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community First Bancshares 1.14% 0.24% 0.06% Northeast Indiana Bancorp 23.45% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Community First Bancshares has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community First Bancshares and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community First Bancshares $16.20 million 5.47 $440,000.00 N/A N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp $17.23 million 2.88 $4.17 million N/A N/A

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community First Bancshares.

Community First Bancshares Company Profile

Community First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities; and offers money transfer and other banking services. It operates through its main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; and loan production offices in Watkinsville and Braselton, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia. Community First Bancshares, Inc. is a subsidiary of Community First Bancshares, MHC.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. It offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as home purchases, refinances, new construction loans, and home equity/home improvement loans; installment loans consisting of auto loans, personal loans, short term notes, and savings account loans, as well as RV, ATV, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including lines of credit, letters of credit, equipment financing, and construction loans, as well as commercial loans comprising revolving line of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans. It also provides debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking services, merchant services, and cash management services, as well as treasury management and merchant deposit capture services. In addition, the company offers various financial services to individual and corporate clients, including brokerage accounts, retail funds, and wealth management products, as well as insurance products and retirement plans. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates three full service locations in Huntington; one full service location in Warsaw; and two full service locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company is based in Huntington, Indiana.