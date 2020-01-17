Financial Analysis: DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and Spindle (NYSE:SPDL)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DHI Group and Spindle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A

DHI Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.01%. Given DHI Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Spindle.

Volatility & Risk

DHI Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spindle has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and Spindle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $161.57 million 1.02 $7.17 million $0.15 20.47 Spindle $80,000.00 0.14 -$3.13 million N/A N/A

DHI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of DHI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Spindle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Spindle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group 8.00% 8.00% 4.52% Spindle N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DHI Group beats Spindle on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology; Rigzone, a Website that delivers online content, data, and career services in the oil and gas industry; and BioSpace, a resource for biotechnology careers, news, and resources in the area of life sciences. Further, it operates Targeted Job Fairs for technology, energy, and security-cleared professionals. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Spindle

Spindle, Inc. provides merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers payment processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway; and acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company is based in Mesa, Arizona.