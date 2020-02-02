Financial Analysis: GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

GreenSky has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GreenSky and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky $414.67 million 4.01 $24.26 million $0.07 132.14 Zillow Group $1.33 billion 7.19 -$119.86 million ($0.26) -177.69

GreenSky has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenSky, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.8% of GreenSky shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GreenSky and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky 0 6 1 0 2.14 Zillow Group 2 8 8 0 2.33

GreenSky presently has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 9.48%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $47.18, indicating a potential upside of 2.11%. Given GreenSky’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GreenSky is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares GreenSky and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky 7.25% -88.69% 7.13% Zillow Group -13.95% -7.20% -4.85%

Summary

GreenSky beats Zillow Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.