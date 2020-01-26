Financial Analysis: US Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) and National Research (OTCMKTS:NRC)

US Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

US Stem Cell has a beta of 4.87, meaning that its stock price is 387% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Research has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares US Stem Cell and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Stem Cell -81.39% N/A -313.05% National Research 25.01% 130.25% 29.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.7% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of US Stem Cell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of National Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for US Stem Cell and National Research, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A National Research 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares US Stem Cell and National Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Stem Cell $6.70 million 0.23 -$2.16 million N/A N/A National Research $119.69 million 14.40 $30.05 million N/A N/A

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than US Stem Cell.

Summary

National Research beats US Stem Cell on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia. The company's product development pipeline includes MyoCell SDF-1, an autologous muscle-derived cellular therapy for improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. It is also developing MyoCath, a deflecting tip needle injection catheter that is used to inject cells into cardiac tissue in therapeutic procedures to treat chronic heart ischemia and congestive heart failure. In addition, the company provides physician and patient based regenerative medicine/cell therapy training, cell collection, and cell storage services; and cell collection and treatment kits for humans and animals, as well operates a cell therapy clinic. The company was formerly known as Bioheart, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. in October 2015. U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. The Company’s clients range from acute care hospitals and post-acute providers, such as home health, long term care and hospice, to numerous payer organizations. The Company derives its revenue from its annually renewable services, which include performance measurement and improvement services, healthcare analytics and governance education services.