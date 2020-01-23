Financial Comparison: KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) vs. NTT Docomo (NASDAQ:DCMYY)

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) and NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

KVH Industries has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT Docomo has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.7% of KVH Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NTT Docomo shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of KVH Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KVH Industries and NTT Docomo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00 NTT Docomo 1 0 0 0 1.00

KVH Industries presently has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.48%. Given KVH Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than NTT Docomo.

Profitability

This table compares KVH Industries and NTT Docomo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries 21.47% -7.81% -4.83% NTT Docomo 13.15% 11.69% 8.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KVH Industries and NTT Docomo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries $170.76 million 1.17 -$8.23 million ($0.12) -92.08 NTT Docomo $43.67 billion 2.13 $5.97 billion $1.69 16.64

NTT Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than KVH Industries. KVH Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT Docomo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies. In addition, the company offers LTE, FOMA, and FOMA high-speed services; docomo Wi-Fi services; VoLTE voice call services; docomo Hikari, an optical Internet service; and docomo Shop services. It serves approximately 73 million customers through advanced wireless networks, including a LTE network and LTE-advanced network. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DOCOMO, INC. is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.