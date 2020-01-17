Financial Comparison: MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and MSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 16.17% 10.84% 0.76% MSB Financial 16.27% 6.22% 0.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.7% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of MSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of MSB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSB Financial has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BCB Bancorp and MSB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A MSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BCB Bancorp and MSB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $113.06 million 2.01 $16.76 million $1.01 13.64 MSB Financial $24.15 million 3.77 $4.84 million N/A N/A

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MSB Financial.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats MSB Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of January 31, 2019, it operated 28 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

MSB Financial Company Profile

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.