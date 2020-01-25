Financial Comparison: Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) versus SCWorx (NYSE:WORX)

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Six Flags Entertainment and SCWorx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 1 6 3 0 2.20 SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.34%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than SCWorx.

Risk and Volatility

Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and SCWorx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $1.46 billion 2.15 $275.99 million $3.23 11.54 SCWorx $150,000.00 127.80 -$14.59 million N/A N/A

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment 18.02% -38.61% 9.63% SCWorx N/A -310.82% -121.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of SCWorx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats SCWorx on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enables deployment of a virtual item master files. In addition, the company provides CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. The company is based in New York, New York.