Financial Comparison: Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Mesoblast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mesoblast 0 1 5 0 2.83

Titan Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 242.82%. Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 26.44%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -441.23% -962.95% -170.44% Mesoblast -342.39% -15.30% -11.35%

Volatility & Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Mesoblast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $6.62 million 2.45 -$9.02 million ($0.79) -0.37 Mesoblast $16.72 million 60.54 -$89.80 million ($0.91) -11.15

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mesoblast beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, diabetic kidney diseases, and type 2 diabetic nephropathy. It operates in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.