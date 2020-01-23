Financial Comparison: Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) & Marriott International (NYSE:MAR)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) and Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and Marriott International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Destinations 11.22% -87.60% 6.77% Marriott International 6.28% 134.91% 8.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wyndham Destinations and Marriott International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Destinations 0 2 5 0 2.71 Marriott International 0 11 4 0 2.27

Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus price target of $60.29, indicating a potential upside of 15.62%. Marriott International has a consensus price target of $139.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.21%. Given Wyndham Destinations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wyndham Destinations is more favorable than Marriott International.

Dividends

Wyndham Destinations pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Marriott International pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Wyndham Destinations pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marriott International pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marriott International has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Wyndham Destinations has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marriott International has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Marriott International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Marriott International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and Marriott International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Destinations $3.93 billion 1.20 $672.00 million $4.69 11.12 Marriott International $20.76 billion 2.27 $1.91 billion $6.21 23.21

Marriott International has higher revenue and earnings than Wyndham Destinations. Wyndham Destinations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marriott International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marriott International beats Wyndham Destinations on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Exchange & Rentals segment offers vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs; and manages and markets vacation rental properties primarily on behalf of independent owners. As of June 25, 2019, it had approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. also has relationships with approximately 4,300 vacation ownership resorts. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of April 10, 2019, it operated approximately 7,000 properties under 30 hotel brands in 130 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.