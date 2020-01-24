Financial Contrast: Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) vs. AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (NYSE:APTL)

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.5% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Algonquin Power & Utilities and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 5 5 1 2.64 AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus target price of $14.60, indicating a potential downside of 3.31%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.65 billion 4.81 $184.99 million $0.66 22.88 AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Algonquin Power & Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities 25.08% 7.92% 2.91% AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 84.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. The company also owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities with a combined gross generating capacity of approximately 1.5 gigawatt; a portfolio of regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 266,000 electric connections; 338,000 natural gas connections; and 164,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Arizona, and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, Internet, wireless, long distance, and engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is based in Port Townsend, Washington.